Standard Chartered Bangladesh Honoured at ESG Business Awards 2023 for 'Solar Village' Project

In a striking display of commitment to sustainable development, Standard Chartered Bangladesh has been honoured with the "Renewable Energy Adoption Award - Bangladesh" at the esteemed ESG Business Awards 2023. This recognition stems from the bank's innovative initiative, the "Solar Village" project, realized in partnership with Friendship, a social purpose organization. The award spotlights the transformative power of renewable energy adoption in enhancing the lives of marginalized communities.

Lighting up Lives in Ghughumari Char

The Solar Village project has been a beacon of progress for the 750 residents of Ghughumari Char in Kurigram. This remote river island, located 15 kilometers away from the mainland and isolated from the national power grid, witnessed a significant improvement in living conditions following the implementation of the project. The initiative introduced a 54-kilowatt solar micro-grid and 60 tube wells to the island, bolstering the essential infrastructure and providing crucial resources.

Greening the Landscape

Apart from energy provision, the project has made strides in environmental sustainability. In a bid to increase climate resilience, 1,350 saplings have been planted on the island. This move not only enhances the island's green cover but also signals a tangible step towards fostering a community living in harmony with nature.

Voices from the Helm

Expressing pride in this international recognition, Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of corporate affairs, brand, and marketing at Standard Chartered Bangladesh, emphasized the bank's commitment to supporting their communities. Runa Khan, founder and executive director of Friendship, underscored the award as a testament to the positive impact of responsible renewable energy practices. Both leaders highlighted the project's aim to uplift the participation of marginalized individuals and foster sustainable development.