Agriculture

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and TMSS Partnership Empowers Farmers

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Standard Chartered Bangladesh and TMSS Partnership Empowers Farmers

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has embarked on a transformative journey with Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS), an influential non-governmental organization, to fortify the agricultural foundations of Bangladesh. The partnership aims to empower as many as 2,000 farmers across Bogra, Pabna, and Faridpur regions by providing them with high-quality onion seeds. This initiative is a part of a larger Tk1 crore project designed to enhance crop productivity and yield in onion cultivation.

Boosting Agricultural Output Amid Challenges

The farming sector in Bangladesh, particularly onion cultivation, has been grappling with challenges due to the high cost of seed inputs, making this initiative a timely intervention. By supplying superior seeds, Standard Chartered Bangladesh aims to boost agricultural output and cater to the growing domestic demand for onions. This strategic move is also expected to bolster the economic resilience of local farming communities in the face of adversity.

Post-Harvest Management and Empowerment

In addition to offering quality seeds, the project extends its support to farmers by helping them adopt better post-harvest management practices. This holistic approach is expected to result in improved yields, better quality crops, and a more stable agricultural economy in the long run. Beyond economic resilience, the partnership with TMSS is also committed to the social empowerment of women and marginalized farmers. This is in line with the broader goal of addressing the onion cultivation crisis and uplifting the social status of these farmers.

Addressing the Onion Cultivation Crisis

The partnership between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and TMSS signals a significant step towards tackling the ongoing onion cultivation crisis in Bangladesh. By addressing the core issue of high input costs and providing quality seeds, it paves the way for an agricultural revolution in the country. The initiative’s focus on empowering women and socially marginalized farmers is a testament to its inclusive and transformative vision. It is a beacon of hope for farmers, signaling the dawn of a more resilient agricultural sector in Bangladesh.

Agriculture Bangladesh
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

