Southeast Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Financial Inclusion at Agent Banking Conference

On the bustling streets of Dhaka, the Southeast Bank headquarters was recently the epicenter of a significant gathering – the 'Agent Banking Conference'. This assembly, attended by the bank's managing director, agent outlet partners, divisional heads, and branch heads, among others, aimed to unite stakeholders from all corners of the nation, thereby demonstrating the bank's unwavering commitment to its groundbreaking 'Shagotom' Agent Banking initiative.

Shagotom: A Beacon of Financial Inclusion

Launched on March 7, 2021, 'Shagotom', named with an all-embracing Bengali greeting, signifies a warm welcome to all, particularly those often neglected by conventional banking systems. Its primary target audience includes farmers and small entrepreneurs, groups that typically lack access to regular banking services. The initiative is a part of a more significant movement towards financial inclusion, a drive to ensure that banking services permeate every nook and cranny of the nation, reaching out to the most remote demographics.

Islamic and Conventional Banking Services Under One Roof

'Shagotom' is not merely a conventional banking service; it extends its arms to include 'Tijarah' – a robust Islamic banking service. This dual approach caters to the diverse needs of the population, offering both Islamic and conventional banking services under one umbrella, through its agent banking outlets scattered across the country. The initiative is a testament to Southeast Bank's innovative approach to banking, showing that finance can be both inclusive and sensitive to cultural and religious nuances.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain: A Visionary at the Helm

The conference saw the participation of Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, the managing director of Southeast Bank. As the chief guest, his presence served as a beacon of the bank's commitment to 'Shagotom'. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in driving the initiative forward, making banking services accessible to those who need them the most.