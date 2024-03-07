Showbiz's Unseen Challenge: Women's Restroom Dilemmas on Set Spotlighted by Sallha Khanam Nadia

In the glamorous world of film and television, an often-overlooked issue casts a shadow on the glitz: the lack of adequate restroom facilities, particularly affecting women. Actress Sallha Khanam Nadia, victim to a urinary tract infection due to such conditions, stars in "Sunetra Sundaram," a film that aims to shed light on the importance of maintaining hygiene in public toilets. This pressing concern reveals the broader struggle for basic amenities on set, prompting discussions about the responsibility of production companies to provide for their crew's health and wellbeing.

Spotlight on a Silent Issue

Despite the industry's progress in various areas, the availability and hygiene of restrooms on film and television sets remain significant problems, especially for women. Nadia's experiences during a shoot in Kuakata highlight the physical toll such conditions can take, leading her to demand better from production teams. Filmmaker Chayanika Chowdhury acknowledges the challenge, emphasizing the need for accessible, clean facilities to protect the health of all involved, particularly during menstruation.

Initiatives and Solutions

Some in the industry are taking steps to address the issue. Anonno Proteek Chowdhury, for instance, set up a portable toilet near a set in Manikganj, showcasing a proactive approach to a widespread problem. Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury, drawing from her own adverse experiences, penned a script focusing on a traffic police's struggles with inadequate restroom access, pointing out the dire need for gender-sensitive solutions in production planning.

Industry-Wide Call for Action

The absence of proper restroom facilities is not just a discomfort but a health risk, underscoring the need for immediate action from both production companies and regulatory bodies. The narrative shared by women across roles—from actresses to costume designers—paints a stark picture of a male-dominated industry slow to acknowledge and address the basic needs of its female members. The discussion extends beyond individual initiatives, demanding systemic change to ensure safety, dignity, and equality for women in entertainment.

From the personal testimonies of those affected to the efforts of a few to make a difference, the issue of inadequate restroom facilities on film and television sets calls for widespread attention and action. As the industry evolves, so too must its approach to the health and comfort of its workforce, ensuring that all members, regardless of gender, can perform their roles without compromising their wellbeing. The ongoing dialogue sparked by advocates like Sallha Khanam Nadia and others is a crucial step toward acknowledging and addressing a long-neglected issue, paving the way for a more inclusive and humane working environment in showbiz.