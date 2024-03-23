Ship-breaking workers demand payment of salary, bonus by 20th Ramadan

On Friday, in front of Chattogram Press Club, shipbreaking workers rallied for timely payment of wages and Eid bonuses, spotlighting labor law entitlements. Led by Tapan Dutta and moderated by Fazlul Kabir Mintu, the event saw significant participation from labor activists, emphasizing the critical financial needs of workers during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr. The Ship-breaking Workers' Trade Union Forum's demonstration aimed at urging employers and the government to adhere to labor laws, ensuring fair treatment and wages.

The Heart of the Matter

The crux of the protest lies in the non-execution of the minimum wage rule set in 2018 for ship-breaking workers and the delay in festival bonus payments. Leaders of the forum argued that these bonuses are essential, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, to support the additional expenses incurred. They also demanded the introduction of a rationing system for impoverished citizens, including ship-breaking workers, and the establishment of fair-price shops in areas like Sitakunda to alleviate workers' hardships.

Legal Entitlements and Employers' Responsibilities

Under Rule 111(5) of the Bangladesh Labor Code, ship-breaking workers are entitled to their March salary, a partial salary for April, and festival bonuses by 20th Ramadan. The forum called upon the Directorate of Inspection of Factories and Establishments to ensure employers comply with these regulations. The workers' leaders highlighted the hazardous conditions faced by ship-breaking workers, stressing the importance of adhering to labor laws for their safety and well-being.

Voices from the Ground

Notable figures such as AM Nazim Uddin, Advocate Zahir Uddin Mahmud, and Shah Jamal supported the gathering, reinforcing the call for fair treatment of ship-breaking workers. The demonstration not only highlighted the immediate need for Eid bonuses but also shed light on the broader issues of fair wages and safe working conditions in the ship-breaking industry. The forum's demands for government intervention, including a rationing system and the establishment of fair-price shops, aim to offer sustainable solutions to the workers' financial struggles.

The rally in Chattogram brings to the forefront the ongoing challenges faced by ship-breaking workers, underscoring the need for immediate action from employers and the government. It reflects the workers' determination to fight for their rights, as well as the broader implications for labor rights and employer accountability in Bangladesh. With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, the success of their demands could bring much-needed relief to many families, highlighting the importance of solidarity and legal compliance in addressing workers' grievances.