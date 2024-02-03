Shakawath Hossain Makes History as First Bangladeshi to Win 'Best Hotelier' Title

The hospitality and tourism industry of Bangladesh witnessed a historic moment as Shakawath Hossain, a distinguished professional and CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, was honored with the title of 'The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh' at the 12th HI-AIM Conference in Nepal. This prestigious recognition, the first of its kind for a Bangladeshi, was presented by HI-AIM, in collaboration with Marriott International, to celebrate excellence in the South Asian hospitality sector.

Hossain's Journey to the Top

Shakawath Hossain's journey in the hospitality industry spans over two decades. His career, which started from grassroots level positions, has culminated in his current role as the CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC. His leadership has been instrumental in overseeing multiple hotel projects, working with international hotel chains, and significantly contributing to the growth and development of Bangladesh's hospitality landscape.

Academic Pursuits and Social Initiatives

Not limiting himself to corporate success, Hossain is also pursuing a PhD in Tourism & Hospitality Management. He has been an active contributor to academia and research in the field, earning him multiple national and international awards. Moreover, his advocacy for social initiatives that provide training and opportunities for disadvantaged groups is commendable and sets him apart as an industry leader.

Legacy of Leadership, Innovation, and Sustainable Practices

Shakawath Hossain's recognition at the HI-AIM Conference is not only a personal accolade, but it also stands testament to his unfaltering dedication towards enhancing the hospitality industry in Bangladesh. His commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable business practices continues to inspire others in the field and plays a significant role in shaping the future of the industry.