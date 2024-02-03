Shakawath Hossain: A Beacon of Bangladeshi Hospitality

Shakawath Hossain, a luminary in the Bangladeshi hospitality and tourism sector, received the notable title of 'The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh' at the 12th Edition of the HI-AIM Conference, held in Kathmandu, Nepal. This marks a milestone, making Hossain the first Bangladeshi to be distinguished with such a grand accolade. This honor acknowledges his significant efforts in elevating the country's hospitality industry.

The HI-AIM Event: A Celebration of Excellence

The HI-AIM event, backed by Marriott International, serves as a platform to honor industry magnates demonstrating exceptional leadership and innovative strides. Along with Hossain, five other influential figures were celebrated for their remarkable contributions to the hospitality and tourism industry. These included Rajeev Menon from Marriott International, Anoop Bali from the Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Umar Khurshid Tramboo from The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Rajiv Kaul from The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, and Suresh Kumar from Fortune Park hotels.

A Two-Decade Journey of Leadership

Hossain has an illustrious career spanning 20 years, during which he collaborated with esteemed hospitality brands such as Starwood International & Marriott International. Currently, he is at the helm of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, leading as the CEO. His leadership style transcends beyond the typical business model; he advocates for social initiatives, establishing training programs aimed at empowering the underprivileged youth.

More Than a Hotelier

The acknowledgment of Hossain as 'The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh' mirrors his unwavering commitment to fostering excellence, innovation, and positive societal influence within the hospitality industry. Hossain is also pursuing a PhD in Tourism and Hospitality Management, further emphasizing his dedication to his profession and constant quest for knowledge.