Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's recent two-day visit to Dhaka bore fruitful discussions on bilateral relations and critical regional and international matters with his Bangladeshi counterpart. The two nations are actively working to mitigate supply chain disruptions caused by western sanctions, aiming to secure fuel delivery for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant by October.

Strengthening Economic Ties

Among the pressing issues discussed during Lavrov's visit was the exploration of alternative currencies to the dollar for trade settlements. Bangladesh, currently Russia's second-largest trade partner in South Asia, is expected to see a further strengthening of this relationship. With a trade surplus in FY21 and FY22, Bangladesh's exports to Russia exceeded imports by $77 million and $77 million respectively.

Import and Export Opportunities

In a recent meeting between Russian Ambassador Alexander Mantytskiy and Bangladesh's Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Russia expressed interest in importing a variety of products from Bangladesh, including potatoes. Simultaneously, Bangladesh voiced its intention to import LNG from Russia. Mantytskiy also expressed hope for enhancing economic ties through investment in infrastructure development and communication systems.

Bangladesh and the Russian Ruble

Russia has approved a list of over 30 countries, including Bangladesh, to trade in the Russian currency and derivatives market. However, the Bangladesh Bank has clarified that there is no official agreement to trade in the ruble, as it is not an IMF-approved reserve currency. Despite US sanctions, Russia has requested to repay loans for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project in yuan instead of dollars, but the decision is yet to be executed.

In 2020, Russia offered a bilateral currency swap arrangement for trade settlement, but the proposal was put on hold due to US sanctions. Bangladesh's Road Transport and Bridges Minister, Obaidul Quader, emphasized that Bangladesh seeks to maintain friendly relations with all countries, not just Russia. He also stated that Bangladesh will not allow further Rohingya infiltration due to the strain on the country's economy.

In conclusion, Russia is keen on collaborating with Bangladesh for infrastructural development and communication systems. With shared interests in expanding import and export opportunities, both nations are actively working to navigate the challenges presented by western sanctions and forge a stronger economic partnership.