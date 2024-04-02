RMG workers block road in Gazipur for arrears, Eid allowance

Gazipur's Keya Knit Composite Ltd became the focal point of worker unrest as employees demanded their overdue February salaries, Eid-ul-Fitr allowances, and annual leave benefits. The readymade garment factory workers, numbering around 8,000, expressed their grievances by halting traffic on the Konabari-Kashimpur road in the Jarun area, causing significant disruptions for early morning commuters. The peaceful yet determined protest highlighted the workers' precarious financial situation ahead of the Eid celebrations, a time traditionally marked by family gatherings and festivity.

Escalation and Law Enforcement Intervention

The protest began at dawn, quickly escalating as the number of participating workers grew. Local law enforcement, including members from the Gazipur Industrial Zone Police-2, was dispatched to manage the crowd and restore order to the affected areas. Additional Superintendent Dipak Chandra Majumder confirmed that the situation was under control but acknowledged the workers' ongoing agitation for their rights. With the Eid holiday approaching, the urgency for a resolution has intensified, casting a shadow over the anticipated celebrations for many of the workers and their families.

Dialogue and Deadlock

Efforts to resolve the dispute have seen the involvement of local authorities and negotiations between the protesting workers and factory owners. Despite these attempts, a definitive solution has remained elusive. The factory's administrative officer, Md Sumon Mia, was notably unreachable for comment, adding to the workers' frustration and uncertainty. Worker representative Mohibur Rahman voiced concerns over the lack of communication and the impact of the delayed payments on their ability to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

Reflecting on Workers' Plights

This incident at Keya Knit Composite Ltd is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by workers in the garment industry, particularly around significant cultural and religious festivities. It underscores the importance of timely salary and bonus payments, not just for the workers' financial stability, but also for the preservation of cultural traditions. As negotiations continue, the hope remains for an amicable resolution that honors the workers' contributions and allows for a joyful Eid celebration.