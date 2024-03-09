Research on diagnosis of tigers begins in Sundarbans

A groundbreaking research initiative, the Sundarbans Tiger Conservation Project, commenced, aiming to unveil critical insights into the health threats facing tigers and their prey in the Sundarbans. Spearheaded by Dr. Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, Khulna Divisional Forest Officer, and Prof Sultan Ahmed of Sylhet Agricultural University, this ambitious project represents a pioneering effort in Bangladesh to diagnose and mitigate disease impact on wildlife in the region.

Unraveling the Mysteries of Wildlife Health

Over the course of one year and six months, an eight-member team from various universities will collect 250 samples from 65 strategic points across the Sundarbans. This meticulous process aims to identify potential bacteria and viruses afflicting key species such as deer, monkeys, and pigs. Recognizing the importance of comprehensive ecosystem health, the study also extends to domestic animals like dogs and cats, probing for cross-species transmission risks. This innovative approach underscores a holistic view of wildlife conservation, emphasizing the interconnectedness of species within the Sundarbans.

Setting a Precedent in Conservation Efforts

Notably, this initiative marks the first of its kind in Bangladesh's history to focus on diagnosing wildlife diseases. The research team's findings will inform targeted vaccination campaigns and medical interventions, particularly for virus-affected animals, establishing a proactive stance against disease outbreaks. Beyond immediate health measures, the project also delves into the genetic characteristics of tigers, contributing valuable data to global conservation science and potentially guiding future breeding and habitat management strategies.

The Sundarbans: A Vital Ecosystem at Risk

Covering over 6,000 square kilometers, the Sundarbans is not only the largest mangrove forest in the world but also a critical biodiversity hotspot. Home to 289 animal species and 219 aquatic species, this unique ecosystem faces escalating threats from climate change, habitat degradation, and human-wildlife conflict. The Sundarbans Tiger Conservation Project reflects a significant step forward in understanding and safeguarding this irreplaceable natural heritage, offering hope for its resident species and the broader ecological balance.