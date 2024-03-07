Report Highlights Lack of Safety for Women in Disaster Shelters, Calls for Inclusive Solutions

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), in partnership with research firm DM WATCH, recently published a groundbreaking report revealing the alarming condition of women and girls in disaster-prone areas of Bangladesh. The findings, unveiled during a symposium in Dhaka, point to a significant percentage of females feeling unsafe in disaster shelters, primarily due to inadequate amenities and prevailing gender-based violence. This article delves into the report's insights, emphasizing the urgent need for inclusive and empowering initiatives.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Challenges

The report, based on a multi-sectoral needs assessment conducted in regions such as Barishal, Khulna, Shatkhira, and Bhola, sheds light on the myriad ways climate change and frequent disasters exacerbate issues like school dropouts, child marriage, gender-based violence, and loss of income. A stark revelation is that 66.9% of women and girls do not feel secure going to shelters during disasters, pointing to a dire need for improvements in safety and facilities. The study also highlights a significant gap in knowledge regarding sexual and reproductive health among women in these areas, leading to long-term health complications.

Government and NGO Responses

Advertisment

In response to these challenges, Mijanur Rahman, director general of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, emphasized the government's efforts in constructing disaster-resilient infrastructures, including special accommodations for lactating mothers. IRC's country director, Hasina Rahman, advocated for initiatives that cater to the diverse needs of various social groups, ensuring empowerment and inclusivity. The symposium also featured a panel discussion with representatives from NGOs, government ministries, research firms, and universities, aiming to explore sustainable solutions to the climate threat in Bangladesh's coastal areas.

Addressing the Root Causes

The report identifies poverty and income loss as the primary drivers of gender-based violence, with Satkhira recording the highest rate of intimate partner violence. Additionally, the lack of access to timely medical treatment during disasters, with hospitals often being closed, exacerbates the vulnerability of these communities. Md Shamsuddoha of the Center for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD) stressed the importance of shifting focus towards raising awareness about rights and ensuring access to essential services during crises.

The findings from this comprehensive report underscore the critical need for targeted, inclusive strategies to address the unique challenges faced by women and girls in disaster-prone areas. By fostering a collaborative approach among government bodies, NGOs, and community leaders, there is hope for creating safer, more resilient environments that uphold the dignity and rights of all individuals, irrespective of gender or socioeconomic status. The symposium, while shedding light on pressing issues, also serves as a call to action for stakeholders to prioritize gender-sensitive disaster management and response strategies, paving the way for a more equitable and sustainable future.