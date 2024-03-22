Renewable energy policy needs gender review: Manusher Jonno Foundation

The Manusher Jonno Foundation called for a comprehensive review of Bangladesh's renewable energy policy, emphasizing the need for greater female participation in the sector. At an open dialogue in the foundation's ALOK Auditorium, Executive Director Shaheen Anam and other key figures outlined the current policy gaps and the negative impact of fossil fuels on women's health and the environment.

Highlighting the Gender Gap

Shaheen Anam stressed the insufficient steps taken towards boosting renewable energy generation and the consequent adverse effects on both the environment and women's health. Banasree Mitra Neogi, in her keynote presentation, argued for the critical role of investing in women and girls to achieve renewable energy justice and urged for policy and grassroots level changes to increase women's participation in this sector.

Driving the Discussion Forward

The dialogue saw contributions from various stakeholders, including Shooha Tabil of Tara Climate Foundation and Abul Kalam Azad of ActionAid, who discussed the importance of renewable energy and the barriers to women's participation. The event underscored the need for equal opportunities in education, training, and employment in renewable energy to not only promote gender equality but also to bring diverse perspectives and skills to the forefront of the clean energy transition.

Concluding with Actionable Insights

The programme culminated in the unveiling of a research publication titled "Assessment of Gender Impact in Renewable Energy Sources and Technologies in Bangladesh," which aims to serve as a foundational document for policy review and reform. This initiative by the Manusher Jonno Foundation marks a significant step towards integrating gender considerations into Bangladesh's renewable energy policies, potentially setting a precedent for other sectors and countries.