Remembering Begum Mushtari Shafi on Her 82nd Birth Anniversary

Begum Mushtari Shafi, a luminary in Bangladesh’s cultural and social realms, is commemorated on her 82nd birth anniversary. Born on January 15, 1938, in West Bengal, then a part of British India, Shafi’s influence stretched far beyond her birthplace. During the tumultuous period of Bangladesh’s War of Independence, she served as an artiste for Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, using art as a tool for revolution.

The Personal Cost of War

During the conflict, Shafi faced immense personal loss. Her husband, Mohammad Shafi, and her brother, Ehsanul Haque Ansari, fell victim to the brutality of the Pakistani occupation forces, losing their lives on April 7, 1971. Despite such adversity, Shafi’s home served as a sanctuary for numerous freedom fighters, offering them much-needed refuge during the turmoil.

Advocate for Women’s Empowerment

Shafi’s contributions extended beyond the liberation movement. As a champion of women’s empowerment, she founded the women’s organization ‘Bandhabi Sangha’ in Chattogram during the early 1960s. She also ran a monthly magazine, ‘Bandhabi’, specifically aimed at women, providing them with a platform to express their views and concerns. She further established ‘Meyeder Press’, a publishing house, amplifying women’s voices in literature.

Legacy in Literature

Shafi was a prolific writer, with a body of work that includes ‘Muktijuddhe Chattogramer Nari’, ‘Chithi’, ‘Swadhinata Amar Raktajhara Din’, and ‘Jahanara Imam Ke’. Her literary contributions, coupled with her social activism, garnered numerous accolades, including a fellowship from Bangla Academy in 2016, the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Award in 2011, the Anannya Literary Award in 2017, and the prestigious Begum Rokeya Padak in 2020.

In the annals of Bangladesh’s history, Begum Mushtari Shafi’s name shines brightly, illuminating the path for future generations. Her life serves as a testament to resilience, courage, and the relentless pursuit of social justice.