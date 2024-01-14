en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Remembering Begum Mushtari Shafi on Her 82nd Birth Anniversary

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Remembering Begum Mushtari Shafi on Her 82nd Birth Anniversary

Begum Mushtari Shafi, a luminary in Bangladesh’s cultural and social realms, is commemorated on her 82nd birth anniversary. Born on January 15, 1938, in West Bengal, then a part of British India, Shafi’s influence stretched far beyond her birthplace. During the tumultuous period of Bangladesh’s War of Independence, she served as an artiste for Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, using art as a tool for revolution.

The Personal Cost of War

During the conflict, Shafi faced immense personal loss. Her husband, Mohammad Shafi, and her brother, Ehsanul Haque Ansari, fell victim to the brutality of the Pakistani occupation forces, losing their lives on April 7, 1971. Despite such adversity, Shafi’s home served as a sanctuary for numerous freedom fighters, offering them much-needed refuge during the turmoil.

Advocate for Women’s Empowerment

Shafi’s contributions extended beyond the liberation movement. As a champion of women’s empowerment, she founded the women’s organization ‘Bandhabi Sangha’ in Chattogram during the early 1960s. She also ran a monthly magazine, ‘Bandhabi’, specifically aimed at women, providing them with a platform to express their views and concerns. She further established ‘Meyeder Press’, a publishing house, amplifying women’s voices in literature.

Legacy in Literature

Shafi was a prolific writer, with a body of work that includes ‘Muktijuddhe Chattogramer Nari’, ‘Chithi’, ‘Swadhinata Amar Raktajhara Din’, and ‘Jahanara Imam Ke’. Her literary contributions, coupled with her social activism, garnered numerous accolades, including a fellowship from Bangla Academy in 2016, the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Award in 2011, the Anannya Literary Award in 2017, and the prestigious Begum Rokeya Padak in 2020.

In the annals of Bangladesh’s history, Begum Mushtari Shafi’s name shines brightly, illuminating the path for future generations. Her life serves as a testament to resilience, courage, and the relentless pursuit of social justice.

0
Bangladesh
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
2 hours ago
Cold Wave in Bangladesh: Surge in Burn-Related Incidents Claim Two Lives
A chilling cold wave in the Rangpur and Dinajpur regions of Bangladesh has led to a drastic increase in burn-related incidents at Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Over the past two weeks, 44 patients were admitted for burns, two of whom, Nasrin Begum, 35, and Ameena Begum, 60, tragically lost their lives. Most victims are women
Cold Wave in Bangladesh: Surge in Burn-Related Incidents Claim Two Lives
A New Era for Bangladesh's Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen's Vision
6 hours ago
A New Era for Bangladesh's Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen's Vision
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
8 hours ago
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh's Energy Sector
3 hours ago
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh's Energy Sector
India Welcomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen 'Maitri'
5 hours ago
India Welcomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen 'Maitri'
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
5 hours ago
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
40 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
41 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
41 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
42 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
42 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
42 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
42 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
43 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
43 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app