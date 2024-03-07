Rajuk Corruption Unveiled: Staffers Amass Wealth Through Bribery and Malpractice

Rajuk, the urban development authority in Bangladesh, has been spotlighted for the wrong reasons as several of its employees, including low-grade staffers, have been found owning properties worth crores, raising eyebrows over the source of their wealth. Draftsman Shafiullah Babu and personal assistant Jafer Sadeq are among those under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for amassing wealth disproportionally higher than their lawful income, highlighting a systemic corruption issue within the organization.

Roots of Corruption

The issue at hand is not isolated but indicative of a broader pattern of corruption within Rajuk. From plot allocation to building design approval and monitoring compliance with the Bangladesh National Building Code, no service escapes the clutches of bribery and under-the-table deals. This widespread malpractice has led to numerous Rajuk officials becoming multi-millionaires, a situation made possible by the lack of stringent legal action against corrupt practices within the authority.

Public Outcry and Legal Interventions

The corruption in Rajuk has long been a subject of public outrage and criticism from city planners and service-seekers alike. The High Court's involvement, with a directive issued for Rajuk and the ACC to submit a report on the investigation into illegal wealth acquisition by Rajuk employees, underscores the severity of the issue. The recent tragic incident of the Bailey Road building fire, causing 46 deaths, has further spotlighted the consequences of corruption, as proper building inspection could have prevented the disaster.

ACC's Crackdown on Corruption

So far, the ACC has initiated legal actions against nearly 50 Rajuk officials for illegal wealth accumulation, with some already facing charge sheets, fines, or imprisonment. A recent raid on two illegally constructed buildings in Uttara, facilitated by corrupt Rajuk staffers, exemplifies the ACC's ongoing efforts to dismantle the network of corruption within the authority. However, with numerous officials still under investigation, the fight against corruption in Rajuk is far from over.

As the investigations proceed, the spotlight on Rajuk's internal corruption grows brighter, raising questions about the integrity of urban development practices in Bangladesh. The outcome of these investigations could not only determine the fate of numerous Rajuk officials but also set a precedent for accountability and transparency within government organizations. The ongoing saga serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of corruption and the importance of vigilant oversight in safeguarding public interest and safety.