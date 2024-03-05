Rajuk Bans Schools in Residential Buildings Over Safety Concerns, Sets Relocation Deadline

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), the urban development authority in Dhaka, has taken a significant step to enhance safety standards within the capital. On a recent Tuesday, Rajuk chairman Md Anisur Rahman Miah announced at a meeting with the Urban Development Journalists Forum Bangladesh that schools operating in buildings originally intended for residential purposes must relocate due to various security risks. This decision underscores the authority's commitment to ensuring public safety, albeit with a grace period for affected institutions to comply.

Background and Rationale

The decision emerged from a detailed discussion on the inherent risks of using residential buildings for academic activities. Md Anisur Rahman Miah emphasized that the structural integrity and fire safety plans of residential buildings are not designed to support the unique demands of school operations. With the revelation that 77 percent of Dhaka's structures deviate from their original plans, posing significant safety threats, the necessity for this policy becomes evident. Rajuk's chief town planner, Md Ashraful Islam, highlighted the city's safety dilemma, pointing out the indiscriminate issuance of business licenses for buildings without considering their intended use.

Implementation Strategy

Rajuk's approach to enforcing this policy balances firmness with consideration for the schools' need to adapt. The authority has pledged not to evict schools abruptly, giving them time to find suitable alternatives. In the interim, these schools are expected to undertake necessary renovations to meet minimum safety requirements, including structural and fire safety improvements. Consultations with other agencies will guide the installation of essential safety features, such as fire exits and additional staircases, to mitigate risks in the short term. This phased strategy reflects Rajuk's understanding of the logistical challenges schools may face in relocating.

Implications for Dhaka's Urban Landscape

This policy signals a broader shift towards rigorous enforcement of building use regulations in Dhaka, with potential implications for the city's educational infrastructure and urban planning. Schools housed in inadequately equipped buildings must now navigate the complexities of relocation, balancing the urgency of compliance with the need to maintain educational continuity for their students. This move also prompts a reevaluation of how spaces within Dhaka are allocated and utilized, emphasizing safety and the original purpose of buildings.

As Rajuk embarks on this initiative to segregate educational and residential spaces, the impact on the city's landscape will unfold over time. Schools transitioning to appropriately designated buildings may experience initial disruptions but stand to benefit from environments better suited to their operational needs. This policy, while challenging, paves the way for a safer, more organized urban environment, reflecting Rajuk's dedication to public welfare. Ultimately, Dhaka's ability to adapt and comply with these regulations will determine the success of Rajuk's vision for a safer, more structured urban ecosystem.