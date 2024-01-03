en English
Agriculture

Rajshahi Division: A Beacon in Animal Protein Production

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:26 am EST
Rajshahi Division: A Beacon in Animal Protein Production

In a revealing testament to the power of targeted initiatives and sound agricultural policies, Rajshahi division in Bangladesh has registered a marked increase in animal protein production, including milk, meat, and eggs, over the last 15 years. Official data paints an impressive picture, with milk production surging from 4.44 lakh tonnes to 29.69 lakh tonnes, meat production leaping from 3.41 lakh tonnes to 17.52 lakh tonnes, and egg production swelling from 85.09 crore to 450.77 crore between the 2009-2010 and 2021-2022 fiscal years.

Specialized Production Zones and Infrastructure Support

The Department of Livestock Services (DLS) has been at the helm of this transformation, aiming to ensure the supply of safe and quality animal proteins. Several upazilas across eight districts have morphed into specialized production zones for milk or meat, aided by the region’s extensive infrastructure. The landscape is dotted with milk chilling plants, processing factories, feed meal factories, and meat processing plants. The livestock population is robust, boasting millions of cattle, goats, chickens, ducks, and other animals.

Empowering Farmers and Improving Livelihoods

Financial incentives, training, and resources have been provided to farmers, a move that has resulted in improved living standards and self-reliance through animal farming. Personal success stories from local farmers serve as a testament to the socioeconomic benefits of this agricultural development. The government’s emphasis on uplifting the livestock sector has broader implications for food security, self-employment, and poverty reduction, making it a key component of the region’s development strategy.

Challenges and Future Perspectives

Despite the growth, the sector faces challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of thousands of poultry farms due to falling demand, increased production costs, and low market rates. Contradictory data regarding egg and meat production have emerged, highlighting the need for accurate and transparent reporting. Experts call for continued support and services to growers to further enhance the livestock sector. The potential of a circular economy-based integrated farming system for indigenous chicken, aimed at enhancing food security, also merits exploration.

As the Rajshahi division continues its journey towards ensuring the supply of safe and quality animal proteins, the lessons learned from its success can serve as a blueprint for similar regions globally. The importance of targeted initiatives, infrastructure support, and farmer empowerment cannot be overstated. The future of the livestock sector in the region appears promising, with the potential to further bolster food security and reduce poverty in the region.

Agriculture Bangladesh
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

