Pregnant Woman Survives Acid Attack in Bangladesh; Suspect Arrested amid Calls for Justice

In a harrowing incident in Chandpur, Bangladesh, 20-year-old Mili Akhter, currently pregnant, is fighting for her life and her unborn child after being the victim of an acid attack. The attack, which resulted in severe burns, was reportedly carried out by Manik, a man who allegedly stalked Akhter prior to her marriage to Md Sayem, a Saudi Arab expatriate. Following the assault, which took place at Akhter's father's residence in Sujatpur village, police have apprehended Manik. Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, a leading rights organization, has voiced its concern and is demanding swift justice and enhanced enforcement of laws to curb acid violence and safeguard women and girls.

Background of the Incident

The attack occurred on a quiet Sunday, casting a shadow over the small village of Sujatpur in Matlab Uttar upazila. Mili Akhter, eight months pregnant, sustained burns on nine percent of her body, including her face, neck, and right hand. Her mother also suffered minor injuries. The severity of the attack prompted immediate transfer to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) in Dhaka for advanced medical care. Despite the grave circumstances, the medical team, led by resident surgeon Md Toriqul Islam, remains hopeful about the condition of Akhter's fetus, though future risks cannot be discounted.

Legal Proceedings and Arrest

In response to the attack, Mili's father, Md Ayub Ali, filed a case against Manik and another individual, implicating them under the Acid Crime Prevention Act 2002 and several sections of the Penal Code. The swift action by local police led to Manik's arrest the following day. As the investigation continues, authorities have requested judicial permission to conduct a thorough interrogation of Manik. This legal action underscores the gravity of the attack and the community's demand for justice.

Community and National Response

The incident has sparked outrage and concern within the community and beyond. Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has issued a statement calling for immediate arrest and punishment for those involved, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement of the Acid Control Act 2002 and the Acid Crime Prevention Act 2000. The organization is advocating for a societal shift, urging local communities, families, and individuals to unite in a social movement against violence targeting women and girls. This collective outcry highlights a critical moment for Bangladesh in addressing and preventing acid violence, pushing for significant legal and societal changes.

The attack on Mili Akhter is a grim reminder of the challenges women face in securing their safety and rights. As the nation watches, the outcome of this case could signal a turning point in the fight against acid violence in Bangladesh, stressing the importance of legal accountability and community involvement in safeguarding vulnerable populations. With a young woman and her unborn child at the center of this tragedy, the call for justice has never been more urgent.