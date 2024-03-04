Pori Moni Balances Stardom and Motherhood: From 'Booking' Success to Nature Trips with Son

Recently, Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni returned to Dhaka after her role as a brand ambassador took her to Tangail and Manikganj. Her journey did not pause upon her return; instead, she embarked on a nature-filled sightseeing adventure with her son, Rajya. The actress, celebrated for her impactful performance in the short film "Booking" alongside ABM Sumon, shared insights into her work and personal life in an exclusive conversation with The Daily Star.

Embracing Work and Personal Fulfillment

Pori Moni's visit to Tangail was marked by warm welcomes and the famous sweets of the region, enriching her career and personal experiences. Her project "Booking" received acclaim for marking her return to the romantic genre, a development that pleasantly surprised her. Amidst the various projects she has undertaken this year, Pori Moni reflected on the therapeutic aspect of immersing herself in work following her maternal grandfather's death. Despite the demands of her career, she prioritizes time with her son, Rajya, ensuring that he grows up amidst nature and the joy it brings.

Nurturing a Connection with Nature

For Pori Moni, nurturing her son's connection with nature is paramount. Their recent excursions into green spaces where Rajya could interact with birds, fishes, and dogs underscore her commitment to this cause. Sharing these moments with her son not only strengthens their bond but also provides him with a joyous and enriching childhood experience. Pori Moni's dedication to her son is evident in her efforts to balance her demanding career with the joys of motherhood.

Looking Ahead: 'Dodor Golpo' and Beyond

With the filming of 'Dodor Golpo' nearing completion, Pori Moni expressed excitement about her role and the new avatar audiences can anticipate. Her journey through various film projects, personal growth, and dedication to her son's well-being highlights her multifaceted life. As she continues to navigate the challenges and rewards of both her professional and personal spheres, Pori Moni remains a prominent figure in Dallywood, committed to making meaningful contributions to the industry and her family life.

The blend of Pori Moni's professional achievements and her nurturing role as a mother paints a vivid picture of a woman who embraces the complexities of life with grace and determination. Her story encourages a reflection on the importance of balancing career aspirations with the small, yet profoundly meaningful, moments that personal life offers.