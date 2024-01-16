Political Climate and Ramadan: The Double Whammy Stalling Film Releases

In an unprecedented turn of events, the film industry is grappling with a significant delay in movie releases due to the turbulent political climate surrounding the national parliamentary elections. The past two months have witnessed over 12 films being held in the wings, with several more in the pipeline, awaiting release dates. This predicament is further exacerbated by the advent of Ramadan—the month during which no films are released as per local customs—casting a cloud of uncertainty over these releases before the subsequent Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Advertisment

Election Turmoil and Film Industry

The films caught in this quagmire include notable titles such as Kajol Rekha, Shesh Bazi, Peyarar Shubash, Shyama Kabbo, Nandini, Dorod, Rukhe Darao, and Gangchil. Directors and producers are treading with caution, reluctant to release new films in the midst of this period for a myriad of reasons, including the crucial need for government grant approvals and the cutthroat nature of the Eid film market.

International Recognition Amidst Delays

Advertisment

Despite the delay, some of these films have garnered international acclaim. For instance, Peyarar Shubash was featured in a prominent category at the Moscow International Film Festival, yet its release back home remains in limbo. Similarly, Dorod was initially set for a Valentine's Day release but was put on hold by the director Anonno Mamun.

Release Windows and Challenges

While significant film release occasions include Valentine's Day, Bengali New Year, Durga Puja, and Eid-ul-Azha, the limited number of movie halls intensifies the competition. The election period also poses promotional dilemmas, leading to further delays, as evidenced by Shoibur Rahman Russell's Nandini. Despite these hurdles, some directors, such as Noyeem Imtiaz Neamul with Gangchil, are mulling over Eid releases, while others are eyeing the interval between Eids for potential release windows.