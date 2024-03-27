PM releases commemorative stamp on Independence Day

On a historic Wednesday, marking Bangladesh's Independence Day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled a commemorative postage stamp during a ceremony at her official residence, Ganabhaban. The new Tk10 stamp, along with a first-day cover of Tk10 and a data card of Tk5, celebrates the nation's journey towards freedom and the sacrifices of its heroes. This event not only commemorates the significance of Independence Day but also bridges past and present generations through philately.

Commemorating History Through Philately

The introduction of the commemorative postage stamp, first-day cover, and data card by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Bangladesh. The Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO will commence the sale of these items from tomorrow, making them available at other GPOs and head post offices countrywide subsequently. This initiative not only honors the heroes of the Liberation War but also aims to educate and inspire the younger generation about the valor and sacrifices that led to the nation's independence.

Nationwide Celebrations and Tributes

Independence Day in Bangladesh was celebrated with fervor and solemnity across the country. Various programs, including wreath-laying ceremonies, prayers in places of worship, cultural events, and special meals for the less fortunate, were organized to pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War and the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. These activities reflect the nation's gratitude and respect towards those who fought for Bangladesh's freedom.

Implications and Reflections

The release of the commemorative stamp by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not just an act of remembrance but a powerful statement of national pride and cultural identity. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for independence and the ongoing journey of building a prosperous nation. This gesture fosters a sense of unity and patriotism among Bangladeshis, encouraging the younger generation to learn about their history and heritage. As the country moves forward, events like these underscore the importance of remembering the past while striving for a brighter future.