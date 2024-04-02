PM Hasina wants Russian Rosatom to build another nuclear power plant at Rooppur

During a significant meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh put forth a request to Russia's state-run atomic agency Rosatom, seeking the consideration for the construction of a second nuclear power plant at Rooppur. This proposal was made when Rosatom's Director General, Alexey Likhachev, visited her at the official Ganabhaban residence, marking a pivotal discussion potentially steering Bangladesh towards a nuclear-fueled future in energy security.

Advertisment

Expanding Nuclear Horizons

Prime Minister Hasina has signaled a robust interest in bolstering Bangladesh's nuclear power capabilities through the addition of a second nuclear power facility at Rooppur, contingent upon the successful completion of the current project. She emphasized the necessity for a technical survey to explore the feasibility of integrating two new units within the existing framework. The Rosatom DG, in response, assured the Prime Minister of Russia's commitment to take back spent nuclear fuel from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP), adhering to the terms of an inter-state agreement previously signed between Dhaka and Moscow.

Progress and Promises

Advertisment

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, which is on track to begin power production by 2025, has currently completed 85% of its construction work. This project, once operational, will significantly contribute to Bangladesh's national grid, supplying electricity generated from its two units, each with a capacity of 1200MW. The Rosatom DG's proposal for the inception of two additional nuclear power units (Unit-3 and Unit-4) at the Rooppur site underscores a strategic move towards extending the project's capacity and ensuring the long-term sustainability of nuclear energy in Bangladesh.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The dialogue between Prime Minister Hasina and the Rosatom DG not only highlighted the technical aspects and progress of the RNPP but also served to reaffirm the deep-rooted bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Russia. Recalling Russia's pivotal role in Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971 and subsequent developmental aid, PM Hasina expressed her gratitude towards Russia for its continued support in enhancing Bangladesh's energy security. Moreover, she extended her greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, celebrating his reelection.

The initiative to expand the Rooppur nuclear power project signifies Bangladesh's strategic move towards achieving energy security and diversifying its energy sources. As discussions evolve and plans materialize, the prospect of a second nuclear power plant underscores the country's commitment to sustainable and reliable energy solutions. The collaboration between Bangladesh and Russia at Rooppur stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between the two nations, poised to leave a lasting impact on the region's energy landscape.