Passport Index 2024: Bangladesh in bottom 10, shares 97th spot with North Korea

The 2024 Henley Passport Index, a premier gauge assessing the power of global travel documents, has placed the Bangladeshi passport at the 97th position, marking a slight dip from its previous quarter ranking. The index, inclusive of 104 rankings, witnesses some countries’ passports sharing positions. Bangladesh now finds itself sharing the 97th spot with North Korea, with both offering visa-free access to 42 global destinations.

Regional Outlook

In the broader South Asian perspective, Bangladesh is positioned ahead of Nepal, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, which find their places at 98th, 101st, and 104th respectively. The Maldives, with visa-free entry to 94 countries, enjoys the highest rank in South Asia at 58th. The passports of India, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka stand at 80th, 87th, and 96th positions respectively.

Global Perspective

On the global front, the Henley Passport Index is topped by the passports of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain, each providing the holder with access to 194 destinations without the need for a prior visa.

The Henley Passport Index

For 19 years, the index has been tracking global travel freedoms. It relies on data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and is updated quarterly. The index is widely recognized as an authoritative source for assessing passport power and global mobility.