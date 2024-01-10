en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Passport Index 2024: Bangladesh in bottom 10, shares 97th spot with North Korea

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Passport Index 2024: Bangladesh in bottom 10, shares 97th spot with North Korea

The 2024 Henley Passport Index, a premier gauge assessing the power of global travel documents, has placed the Bangladeshi passport at the 97th position, marking a slight dip from its previous quarter ranking. The index, inclusive of 104 rankings, witnesses some countries’ passports sharing positions. Bangladesh now finds itself sharing the 97th spot with North Korea, with both offering visa-free access to 42 global destinations.

Regional Outlook

In the broader South Asian perspective, Bangladesh is positioned ahead of Nepal, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, which find their places at 98th, 101st, and 104th respectively. The Maldives, with visa-free entry to 94 countries, enjoys the highest rank in South Asia at 58th. The passports of India, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka stand at 80th, 87th, and 96th positions respectively.

Global Perspective

On the global front, the Henley Passport Index is topped by the passports of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain, each providing the holder with access to 194 destinations without the need for a prior visa.

The Henley Passport Index

For 19 years, the index has been tracking global travel freedoms. It relies on data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and is updated quarterly. The index is widely recognized as an authoritative source for assessing passport power and global mobility.

0
Bangladesh International Relations
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
49 seconds ago
Human Rights Support Society expresses concerns over election violence
The Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) has raised an alarm over the considerable violence that erupted in various districts across the country during the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls. The violence manifested itself in forms of clashes, conflicts, killings, vandalism, looting, and arson, impacting homes and businesses alike. Violence in Numbers At least three people
Human Rights Support Society expresses concerns over election violence
Passport Index 2024: Bangladesh in bottom 10, shares 97th spot with North Korea
5 mins ago
Passport Index 2024: Bangladesh in bottom 10, shares 97th spot with North Korea
Sheikh Hasina Re-elected as Leader of the House for Fourth Consecutive Term
1 hour ago
Sheikh Hasina Re-elected as Leader of the House for Fourth Consecutive Term
Chudanga shivers as temperature drops to 10.2C, lowest in country
52 seconds ago
Chudanga shivers as temperature drops to 10.2C, lowest in country
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
1 min ago
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Human Rights Support Society expresses concerns over election violence
4 mins ago
Human Rights Support Society expresses concerns over election violence
Latest Headlines
World News
THABISO Youth Centre and Mpilo Central Hospital Launch Mortuary Science School
28 seconds
THABISO Youth Centre and Mpilo Central Hospital Launch Mortuary Science School
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
59 seconds
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
1 min
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism
2 mins
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
3 mins
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: A Cross-Cultural Study
5 mins
Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: A Cross-Cultural Study
Megyn Kelly Discusses Potential Game-Changing Impact of a Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run
6 mins
Megyn Kelly Discusses Potential Game-Changing Impact of a Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal: Advocating Realistic Health Goals and Balanced Parenting
7 mins
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal: Advocating Realistic Health Goals and Balanced Parenting
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
8 mins
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app