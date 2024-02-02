New Shuttle Bus Service to Facilitate Visitors at DC Park in Faujdarhat

Bringing a sigh of relief to the throngs of visitors flocking to DC Park in Faujdarhat, the district administration of Chattogram has rolled out a new shuttle bus service. The service, initiated from the bustling Sholshahr shopping complex, was inaugurated on a Thursday morning, promising to make the journey to and from the park a breeze for tourists.

Timely Rides, Affordable Fares

The refreshing new service offers rides every half hour, ticking the clock with precision, and ensuring visitors are never left waiting. Irrespective of the direction of travel, the fare for a one-way trip is set at an affordable Tk35. The ease extends further, as travelers have the option to purchase tickets at the bus stop or reserve them in advance through the official website.

Response to Rising Popularity

The introduction of the shuttle service isn't a random decision but a calculated response to the rising popularity of DC Park. The park has been basking in the limelight due to its grand flower festival, which commenced on January 25. The festival, showcasing an impressive array of 127 varieties of flowers, has been a magnet for a significant number of visitors, thereby creating a demand for better transportation options.

Addressing Transportation Issues

The establishment of the shuttle service is a strategic move aimed at addressing the transportation issues faced by tourists. Improved accessibility and convenience are expected to enhance the overall experience of visitors at the park, encouraging more people to come and bask in the beauty of the grand flower festival.

In the end, the district administration's endeavor to facilitate tourists' commute to DC Park in Faujdarhat, whether it's by introducing a new shuttle bus service or enhancing existing amenities, reaffirms their commitment to making the park a memorable destination for all