NDI-IRI Report: Reduced Election Violence in Bangladesh, Calls for Nonviolent Future

The joint National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute (IRI) mission's final report, released in Washington, underscores a notable decline in both physical and online violence during Bangladesh's 2024 general election, compared to past elections. The assessment, which examined the conditions surrounding electoral violence, also offers targeted recommendations aimed at fostering nonviolent, inclusive, and participatory future elections in Bangladesh.

Key Findings and Recommendations

The NDI-IRI technical assessment mission, which observed the pre-election, election day, and post-election periods, reported a decrease in violence, attributing this to a lack of nationwide partisan competition and enhanced election security measures. Nonetheless, the mission identified significant concerns, including incidents of violence involving the state, ruling party, and opposition, along with a pre-election environment marred by increased political polarization and restricted civic freedoms. In response, the report provides a detailed set of recommendations for Bangladesh's Election Commission, government branches, political parties, and civil society. These suggestions emphasize the importance of reforming electoral politics practices and norms towards nonviolence, with a special focus on ensuring the safety and inclusivity of marginalized groups and the media.

Context and Methodology

During their deployment, the NDI-IRI mission's analysts engaged with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including election and government officials, security personnel, political leaders, journalists, and various civil society organizations. This comprehensive approach, informed by a pre-election assessment conducted in October of the previous year, adhered to Bangladesh's legal framework and international election observation principles. The findings and recommendations draw on the NDI and IRI's extensive experience in observing over 200 elections across more than 50 countries, reflecting a commitment to supporting democratic institutions and practices globally.

Implications for Bangladesh's Democratic Future

The mission's report provides a critical roadmap for advancing peaceful, inclusive, and democratic elections in Bangladesh. By addressing the highlighted issues of violence, political polarization, and restricted freedoms, stakeholders across Bangladesh's sociopolitical landscape can contribute to a more stable and democratic electoral process. The emphasis on nonviolence and inclusivity not only aims to enhance citizen participation in future elections but also to strengthen Bangladesh's democracy in line with international standards and respect for national sovereignty.