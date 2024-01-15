Nazia Haque Orsha and Mostafizur Noor Imran Tie the Knot

Renowned Bangladeshi television actors Nazia Haque Orsha and Mostafizur Noor Imran have recently announced their nuptials, sharing captivating images of their wedding on social media. The couple, dressed in traditional Bengali attire, were pictured against a bucolic backdrop, a stark contrast to the usual ostentation of celebrity weddings. The enchanting wedding photoshoot, captured by Badhon Mahmud, gives a romantic glimpse into the couple’s private celebration. Although the images were recently shared, it is understood that the wedding took place a few months ago, under the blessings of both families, following Orsha’s mother’s improvement in health.

Orsha and Imran: A union of talent

Orsha, known for her entry into television after securing the fourth place in the Lux Channel i Superstar 2009 beauty contest, has since carved a niche for herself in the industry with her commendable performances. On the other hand, Imran, a distinguished stage actor and instructor, made his film debut with ‘Guerilla’ in 2011. He has since won acclaim for his roles in films and television, with a significant presence in online series like ‘Money Honey’ and ‘Ekattor’. The pair have also worked together in productions such as the Chorki-flick ‘Jahan’ (2023) and the original film ‘Sahosh’ (2022).

Celebration in the Entertainment Industry

The marriage of Orsha and Imran marks the third celebrity union in Bangladesh’s entertainment industry this year, following the weddings of actress Moushumi Hamid and popular actor Farhan Ahmed Jovan with their respective partners. The couple’s announcement has been met with a deluge of congratulations and well-wishes from fans, fellow celebrities, and admirers. In the midst of their professional commitments, Orsha and Imran have showcased a private and heartwarming moment, reminding us of the human element behind the screen.