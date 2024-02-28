Narayanganj Protests: Citizens Rally Against BIWTA's Tree Felling for World Bank Project

In a recent wave of environmental activism, Narayanganj city has become the epicenter of protests against the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority's (BIWTA) decision to cut down dozens of mature trees along the Shitalakkhya river for a developmental project funded by the World Bank. This move has sparked outrage among local residents and environmentalists, who argue that the project violates environmental laws and threatens the ecological balance of an already designated Ecologically Critical Area (ECA).

Public Outcry and Environmental Concerns

Over 50 trees, including rain trees and banyans, have been felled, prompting protesters to form a human chain, hold a photo exhibition, and submit letters to various authorities demanding a halt to the tree felling. The Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) and its mayor have also voiced disapproval of the project, emphasizing the importance of environmental preservation and the need for proper consultation before undertaking such development projects. Despite these protests, BIWTA claims to have obtained permission from the forest department, which has now stated it was unaware of the extent of the tree felling and plans to investigate.

Violation of Environmental Laws

The Shitalakkhya river area, recognized as one of the 13 Ecologically Critical Areas in Bangladesh, is under threat from this project, critics argue. According to environmentalists, destroying animal and plant habitats by felling trees is a direct violation of the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act. There is a strong belief that the project could have been designed to incorporate and preserve the existing trees, thus maintaining the ecological balance and beauty of the area. The Narayanganj City Corporation has highlighted that the project could also conflict with Rajuk's Detailed Area Plan, which envisions developing a multimodal hub in the area.

Future Implications and Actions

The controversy has reached higher authorities, with the NCC Mayor visiting the site and expressing her concerns. She emphasized that development should not come at the cost of environmental degradation, especially in an age where the global emphasis is on increasing the green cover. The incident underscores the need for a more integrated approach to development, one that considers environmental impacts and involves all stakeholders in the decision-making process. As the protests continue, the outcome of this conflict could set a precedent for how development projects are approached in ecologically sensitive areas in Bangladesh and beyond.