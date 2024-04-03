Mute Rohingya Teen Asom Khan Speaks Volumes Through Photography in Refugee Camps

Asom Khan, a 15-year-old Rohingya boy who is deaf and mute, has turned to photography to share the stories and struggles of his community from the confines of a refugee camp in south-east Bangladesh. His emotional journey from being the subject of an award-winning photograph in 2017 to becoming a storyteller behind the lens reflects a unique perspective on the Rohingya crisis. Despite the challenges of living in the world's largest refugee camp with limited access to education and freedom of movement, Khan's art and photography offer a powerful testament to resilience and the desire to communicate.

From Victim to Visual Storyteller

Asom Khan's introduction to photography was marked by a poignant moment in 2017 when he became the face of the Rohingya exodus. A photograph capturing his tears as he clung to an aid truck not only brought international attention to the crisis but also ignited Khan's passion for photography. Inspired by other Rohingya photographers documenting life in the camps, Khan realized the potential of images to convey messages and evoke empathy. Despite his inability to speak or hear, Khan has developed a unique visual language, using his camera to capture the daily lives and hardships of his community.

Art as a Means of Communication

Without the opportunity to learn formal sign language, Khan created his own system of communication, which he taught to those around him. However, art and photography have given him a more universal language. Through his lens, Khan focuses on subjects like the elderly, disabled individuals, and women, highlighting their resilience and the broader challenges facing the Rohingya in Bangladesh. His work not only serves as a personal outlet but also as a bridge connecting his community with the wider world, offering insights into their culture, struggles, and hopes.

Shining a Light on the Rohingya Plight

The conditions in the Rohingya refugee camps have deteriorated over the years, with shrinking international attention making it increasingly difficult for their voices to be heard. Khan feels a deep responsibility to document and share the realities of life in the camps, hoping that his photographs can help the world understand and empathize with the Rohingya's plight. Kevin Frayer, the photographer who captured Khan's tears in 2017, has witnessed Khan's growth into a passionate visual storyteller. Frayer believes that photography has empowered Khan to show the world the culture and challenges of his community, fulfilling a crucial role in keeping their stories alive.

As Asom Khan continues to navigate the limitations imposed by his surroundings, his work stands as a poignant reminder of the power of art and photography to transcend barriers and connect human experiences. Through his eyes, the world gains insight into the resilience and spirit of the Rohingya people, making Khan's silent voice one of the most compelling in the ongoing narrative of their struggle.