Monica Jahan Bose Champions Climate Awareness Through Art at Aloki's Neighbourhood Art Space

On a vibrant Friday at Aloki's Neighbourhood Art Space, an unprecedented exhibition titled "Ongoing (Choloman)" opened its doors, marking Monica Jahan Bose's first art show in Bangladesh. Curated by Ruxmini Choudhury, the exhibition not only showcases an awe-inspiring three-channel video and a plethora of colorful saris cascading through the venue but also stages a powerful narrative on climate change, the pivotal role of women in addressing food and environmental issues, and the overarching implications on women's concerns. The exhibition, inaugurated by distinguished guests including Sharlina Hussain Morgan from the US Embassy and MP Asaduzzaman Noor, will welcome visitors daily until March 9, offering a unique blend of art, activism, and awareness.

Empowering Women, Protecting Heritage

Monica Jahan Bose's journey with her art and activism began in her ancestral village of Katakhali, Patuakhali, in 2012-2013, with the inception of her feminist storytelling project using saris. Aiming to highlight the achievements in literacy and leadership among the women of her community, Bose embarked on an eco-empowerment program that has been active since the year 2000. Her work comes against the backdrop of a community grappling with the adverse effects of climate change, notably rising sea levels, which jeopardize the local livelihoods reliant on fishing and agriculture. Bose's initiative seeks not only to raise awareness but also to foster resilience in the face of these daunting challenges.

Art as a Medium for Climate Activism

At the heart of the exhibition are the saris, adorned with intricate woodblocks and pledges from artists worldwide, serving as a canvas for global solidarity against climate change. Monica Jahan Bose's innovative approach combines traditional Bangladeshi block painting with stories and commitments to sustainability. Her art transcends borders, drawing attention to the universal challenges posed by climate change, as evidenced by her anecdotes about farmers in France struggling with the effects of extreme weather on goat cheese and wine production. Her work underscores the critical role of artists in observing, interpreting, and educating about climate change.

Voices for Change

Sharlina Hussain Morgan and Asaduzzaman Noor, among the chief guests, echoed the sentiment that art holds the power to mobilize and inspire action towards climate resilience. Morgan highlighted the US Embassy's commitment to climate change awareness, especially among young Bangladeshis, and its efforts to preserve Bangladesh's heritage and support its indigenous people. Noor, reflecting on his personal experiences, emphasized the tangible effects of climate change on Bangladesh's landscape and the urgency of addressing this crisis. Their insights underline the exhibition's significance as not just an art show but a rallying cry for environmental stewardship and collective action.

As the exhibition "Ongoing (Choloman)" unfolds, it stands as a beacon of hope and a call to arms, inviting us to reflect on the interconnections between art, activism, and the pressing need to combat climate change. Through Monica Jahan Bose's visionary work, we are reminded of the power of collective action and the critical role of art in shaping our understanding of and response to the world's most pressing environmental challenges. As visitors traverse through cascades of colorful saris, they are not merely observers but participants in a movement towards a more resilient and sustainable future.