Mime Directors Converge in Rangamati for National Meet, Eye Expansion of Mime Movement

Mime enthusiasts and professionals gathered at the Zila Shilpakala Academy in Rangamati for the two-day Mime Directors Meet 2024, a significant event organized by the Bangladesh Mime Federation in collaboration with the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The meeting, which concluded on Saturday, aimed at discussing the future of mime in Bangladesh and exploring avenues for its growth across the nation.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Mime Directors Meet 2024

The event kicked off with an inauguration by playwright and director Jhimit Jhimit Chakma. Federation chairman Zahid Repon enthralled attendees with a solo lecture, subsequently sharing insights into international performances alongside secretary general Mahabub Alam. A critical seminar, titled Mukhabhinay: Samaj O Rajniti, featured a keynote by former federation secretary general Rezwan Rajan, with Israfil Ahmed Rangan, former federation chairman, and various team participants engaging in the discussion. Evening activities included a vibrant discussion and a mime performance showcase, with groups such as Pantomime Movement from Chattogram and Mirror Mime Theatre from Dhaka taking the stage.

Networking and Performances

Advertisment

The event served not just as a platform for discussion but also showcased mime acts from around the country, providing participants a unique opportunity to witness a variety of mime styles and narratives. The second day of the meet extended beyond the confines of the academy, as participants explored Rangamati's tourist destinations, adding a cultural and recreational dimension to the meet. Vice president of the federation, Solaiman Mehdi, played a pivotal role as the chief coordinator, emphasizing the federation's goal to decentralize the mime movement by organizing meets outside Dhaka.

Future Plans for Bangladesh's Mime Movement

The federation's ambition to host monthly mime shows at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy reflects a strategic move towards regularizing and institutionalizing mime performances, thereby fostering a more robust appreciation and understanding of mime as an art form. Zahid Repon's announcement of plans for future events across various locales in Bangladesh underscores the federation's commitment to nurturing and expanding the mime community nationwide.

The Mime Directors Meet 2024 not only provided a platform for mime practitioners to engage and exchange ideas but also marked a significant step towards the revitalization and expansion of the mime movement in Bangladesh. With the federation's forward-looking initiatives, the future of mime in Bangladesh appears promising, signaling a new chapter for this expressive art form.