Maintaining traffic before iftar is challenging: DMP

As Ramadan progresses, Dhaka faces a significant challenge in managing escalating traffic jams, particularly at iftar time. Munibur Rahman, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), addressed this pressing issue during a press conference on March 21, 2024. The confluence of office closing hours at 3:30 pm and the commencement of iftar creates unparalleled congestion in the city's thoroughfares, prompting the DMP to seek immediate remedies.

Understanding the Ramadan Rush

The holy month of Ramadan brings a unique set of challenges to Dhaka's traffic system. With the majority of offices ending at the same time, the streets become flooded with vehicles, all aiming to reach their destinations before iftar. This synchronized exodus exacerbates the city's already notorious traffic congestion. According to Rahman, the issue is further compounded at intersections where lane management becomes a Herculean task due to the simultaneous release of vehicles from multiple directions.

Proposed Solutions and Directives

In response to the chaotic traffic scenario, the DMP has outlined several strategies to mitigate congestion. These include staggered office closing hours, enhanced traffic management at critical junctions, and public awareness campaigns urging citizens to plan their commutes strategically. Rahman emphasized the need for cooperation from all city dwellers, suggesting that slight adjustments in travel times and routes could significantly alleviate the pressure on the city's roadways.

The Long-Term Vision

While immediate measures are crucial, the DMP is also looking at the bigger picture. The completion of ongoing mega projects, such as the Metro rail, is expected to bring lasting relief to Dhaka's traffic woes. However, the Traffic Division also highlights the importance of enforcing traffic laws and promoting responsible commuting habits among both pedestrians and drivers as essential components of a sustainable solution to the city's congestion problems.

As Dhaka battles with the twin challenges of Ramadan traffic and ongoing development works, the city's traffic management strategies provide a glimpse into the complexities of urban planning and the need for cohesive action. The coming days will test the effectiveness of the DMP's directives, offering valuable insights into managing urban congestion in one of the world's most densely populated cities. The success of these measures could set a precedent for future traffic management strategies, not just in Dhaka, but in similarly congested cities worldwide.