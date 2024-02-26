Life with Canvas: A Vivid Duet Exhibition Unveils in Bangla Motor, Dhaka

As you walk into the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in Bangla Motor, Dhaka, an air of creativity and color immediately envelops you. 'Life with Canvas', a duet art exhibition featuring artists Selina Lipi and Shakil Huq, presents a captivating exploration of nature, urban life, and contemporary issues through 44 striking paintings. This exhibition, which opened its doors on February 23, not only provides a visual feast but also invites attendees to delve into the artists' perspectives on the world around us.

A Tale of Two Artists

Selina Lipi, with her 37 paintings and a self-portrait, takes viewers on a journey through the beauty of nature and the complexities of urban life. Utilizing acrylic and mixed media on canvas, her works, such as 'Lost in Nature 2' and 'From the Window', capture the essence of her subjects with a vividness that almost allows you to hear the rustle of leaves and the distant urban din. On the other side, Shakil Huq presents his unique take on urban life and contemporary issues. His notable works, including 'Stranger in Town' and 'The Painter', showcase his ability to depict common urban scenarios and contemporary issues with a flair that is both thought-provoking and deeply engaging. A particularly intriguing piece, 'The Painter', shows a cat whimsically engaging with flowers on a canvas, a testament to Huq's imaginative prowess.

More Than Just an Exhibition

Accompanying the array of canvases, an art book by Selina Lipi, also titled 'Life with Canvas', was launched, offering a deeper insight into her artistic journey and the themes she explores. Curated by Shakil Huq, the exhibition seeks not just to display art but to create a dialogue with the audience about the relationship between nature, urban life, and the canvas that binds them. This event marks a significant point in both artists' careers, providing them with a platform to share their vision while engaging with the community on a more intimate level.

Engaging the Community

The 'Life with Canvas' exhibition is more than a display of artistic talent; it is an invitation to the community to engage with art in a way that is both meaningful and transformative. By highlighting themes that resonate with everyday experiences, Lipi and Huq encourage attendees to reflect on their own lives and the broader societal issues we face. The exhibition, running until an unspecified date, offers a unique opportunity for art lovers, critics, and casual observers alike to immerse themselves in the world of canvas and see the world through the eyes of two contemporary artists.

In a world often dominated by fleeting digital images, 'Life with Canvas' stands as a testament to the enduring power of traditional art to inspire, challenge, and evoke deep emotional responses. As the exhibition continues to draw visitors, its impact on the local art scene and beyond is a reminder of the vital role art plays in our lives, encouraging us to pause, reflect, and appreciate the beauty and complexity of the world around us.