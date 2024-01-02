en English
Bangladesh

Justice for Imran Hossain: Chattogram’s Human Chain Calls for Road Safety Reform

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:16 pm EST
Justice for Imran Hossain: Chattogram’s Human Chain Calls for Road Safety Reform

A human chain has been formed in Chattogram’s Rangunia upazila, a plea for justice reverberating through the community after the tragic death of journalist Imran Hossain. Hossain’s life was cut short in what has been described as a ‘mysterious’ road accident, involving a vehicle colloquially known as ‘Chander Gari’. The incident has not only sparked demands for an arrest of those responsible for Hossain’s death but also ignited a broader call for urgent road safety reforms.

Chander Gari: A Threat on the Road

The Chander Gari, a notorious cause of road accidents in the region, was spotlighted during the event. The human chain event, organized by fellow journalist Mubin Bin Solaiman, served as a platform to highlight the critical issue of reckless driving and the glaring lack of legal consequences for drivers and vehicle owners. A grim statistic was shared: 12 people lost their lives last year due to accidents involving such vehicles in Rangunia upazila alone, with no repercussions for the perpetrators.

The Man behind the Story: Imran Hossain

Mustafa Yousuf, another journalist, spoke about the significant work of Imran Hossain. Hossain was known for his impactful writing and the threats he received due to his courageous reporting. Yousuf called for immediate action to bring the culprits of his ‘mysterious’ demise to justice, suggesting that the circumstances of his death warrant a thorough investigation.

A Cry for Change

Rupali Rangunia Editor Enayetur Rahim addressed the broader issue of road safety. Rahim cited over fifty deaths in the past decade and numerous injuries on the Kaptai road due to reckless driving, calling for actions against politically influential vehicle owners who have so far evaded legal scrutiny. Nizam Uddin Badsha from the Rangunia upazila Awami League echoed these concerns, advocating for administrative action against the spread of Chander Gari, a symbol of unchecked road danger in the region.

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

