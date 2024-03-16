JnU student's suicide: Authorities suspend accused assistant proctor, expel classmate

Following the tragic suicide of Fairuz Abontika, a law department student at Jagannath University (JnU), the institution has taken decisive action against Assistant Professor Din Islam and student Amman Siddique, accused of abetting her suicide. In a swift response to the incident that occurred on March 15, 2024, in Comilla, the university has temporarily suspended Islam, a member of the proctorial team, and expelled Siddique, with directives for their immediate arrest.

Advertisment

Tragic Loss and Immediate Response

Abontika's death has sent shockwaves through the JnU community, particularly after a Facebook post emerged, where she explicitly named Din Islam and Amman Siddique as instrumental in her decision to take her own life. The post, shared at 09:55 pm on March 14, 2024, has since garnered widespread attention, prompting students to protest for justice since last night. Professor Dr. Jahangir Hossain, the university's proctor, confirmed that the Vice-Chancellor had verbally instructed the temporary relief of Islam from his duties pending an investigation.

University's Swift Action and Investigation

Advertisment

In response to the outcry and demand for accountability, a five-member probe committee, led by Zakir Hossain, president of the university's teachers' association, has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report on the incident. This committee is expected to provide insights into the allegations and recommend further actions based on their findings. The university's prompt formation of the committee and the suspension of the involved parties underscore its commitment to justice and the welfare of its students.

Community Reaction and Demand for Justice

The student community at JnU has been vocal in their demand for justice for Abontika, with protests continuing to demand severe punishment for those found culpable. The incident has not only highlighted issues of student safety and well-being on campus but also raised serious questions about the responsibility of educational institutions in protecting their students. As the investigation proceeds, the JnU community and observers alike await decisive action and hope for measures that will prevent such tragedies in the future.

This tragic event has sparked a broader conversation about accountability and the role of educational institutions in safeguarding their students against harm. As Jagannath University navigates through this challenging time, the outcome of this incident may serve as a critical juncture for systemic changes in how student grievances and safety concerns are addressed.