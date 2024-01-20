Jatri Kalyan Samity Advocates for Government-Managed Buses to Solve Dhaka's Traffic Issues

In a call for change, the Jatri Kalyan Samity, guided by its Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, has demanded a comprehensive overhaul of Dhaka's public transportation system. The objective is to mitigate the city's crippling traffic congestion, a perennial issue that has long plagued the capital of Bangladesh.

Redesigning the Public Transport Landscape

During a discussion at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, Chowdhury underscored the urgent need to phase out unfit and deteriorating buses from the city's public transport fleet. Instead, he proposed the deployment of 5,000 high-quality buses either under the purview of the government or via public-private partnerships (PPP). His proposition emerges from a critique of the existing privately owned buses, which he believes are a major barrier to maintaining road discipline.

He further initiated the idea of forming a new bus company, potentially managed by an expert with international experience, operating within a government framework. This, he argues, will help ensure quality service, safety, and improved road discipline.

Investment Disparity and Traffic Congestion

Chowdhury didn't shy away from criticizing the government's investment strategy. He noted a significant bias in favor of metro rail and elevated expressways, which, despite requiring substantial investment, will only cater to 35% of the city's commuters. Conversely, a fraction of that investment could be channelled towards new buses, benefiting a significant 65% of travellers.

Additionally, he highlighted the role of small vehicles like motorcycles and auto-rickshaws in exacerbating traffic jams. He asserted the need for a smart transportation system that aligns with the overarching vision of a Smart Bangladesh.

Passenger Representation and Accountability

Chowdhury's call for reforms also included a plea for passenger representation in decision-making processes. He criticized the lackluster performance of the state-run bus service BRTC, advocating for increased technical expertise and efficiency.

Additionally, he urged the government to ensure accountability and show zero tolerance for corruption in the transport sector. According to Chowdhury, this is paramount to achieving good governance and creating a more efficient, reliable public transportation system in Dhaka.