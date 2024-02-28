Jatka Conservation Week 2024: United Efforts to Preserve Ilish Fry Kickstart in Chandpur

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman is set to inaugurate the Jatka Conservation Week-2024 at Chandpur Sadar Upazila, marking a significant stride in Bangladesh's commitment to sustainable fisheries. Scheduled from March 11 to 17, this initiative underscores the country's efforts to raise public awareness about the importance of protecting ilish (hilsa) fry, aimed at bolstering its production. The decision, stemming from a meeting of the National Task Force on Hilsa Resource Development, showcases a collective resolve to safeguard this national treasure.

Conservation Efforts and National Participation

The week-long observance will witness an array of activities across district and upazila levels, designed to foster a deeper understanding and commitment towards jatka conservation. From the screening of enlightening conservation videos and documentaries to hosting engaging radio and television discussions, the campaign seeks to reach a broad audience. Workshops, seminars, and the deployment of mobile courts highlight the practical measures being taken, alongside vigorous campaigning to ensure the protection of jatka.

Strategic Measures and Community Engagement

The conservation week not only focuses on direct measures to protect ilish fry but also emphasizes the role of community engagement in ensuring the success of these initiatives. By involving local communities, authorities aim to cultivate a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the conservation efforts, thereby amplifying their impact. The collaborative approach, involving key figures like Secretary Md Selim Uddin and Director Generals Syed Md Alamgir, underscores the comprehensive strategy deployed to combat the challenges facing ilish sustainability.

A Tradition of Conservation

Since its inception in 2007, the Jatka Conservation Week has become an annual fixture, reflecting Bangladesh's enduring commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable fisheries. The thematic slogan, 'Ilish holo machher raja, Jatka dhorle hobe saja,' encapsulates the spirit of the initiative, highlighting the cultural significance of ilish while underscoring the legal and moral imperatives of jatka conservation. This year's observance builds on the successes of past years, aiming to further galvanize public support and action towards preserving this vital resource.

As the Jatka Conservation Week 2024 unfolds, it represents more than just a series of events; it embodies a collective aspiration to secure a sustainable future for the ilish, a symbol of Bangladesh's rich aquatic biodiversity. The concerted efforts of government officials, environmentalists, and the community at large underscore the critical importance of conservation, ensuring that the ilish continues to thrive for generations to come.