ITU Secretary-General Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Re-Election as Bangladesh Prime Minister

The Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin, has extended her cordial felicitations to Sheikh Hasina following her re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. In her congratulatory message, Bogdan-Martin expressed her sincerest wishes for the success of Hasina's leadership and the prosperity and unity of the Bangladeshi nation.

Commendation for Sustainable Development Efforts

Bogdan-Martin lauded Bangladesh for its unwavering commitment to sustainable development through the utilization of information and communication technologies (ICTs). She noted the ITU's history of collaboration with Bangladesh in their mutual endeavors to achieve universal connectivity and sustainable digital transformation. The collaboration has seen the ITU work closely with various Bangladeshi institutions such as the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, and the National Broadcasting Authority.

Reaffirming ITU's Support for Bangladesh

The ITU Secretary-General reaffirmed the Union's readiness to support Bangladesh in the telecommunications and IT sectors. She expressed anticipation for further cooperation in striving towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Bogdan-Martin assured Prime Minister Hasina of her full support and the backing of the ITU offices in Geneva and Bangkok to uphold the excellent relations between Bangladesh and the ITU.

Global Congratulatory Messages

Beyond the ITU, the re-election of Sheikh Hasina has drawn congratulatory messages from non-resident ambassadors and high commissioners of 12 countries. The Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, joined in extending his congratulations to Sheikh Hasina. Thavisin expressed confidence in the further strengthening of bilateral relations under Hasina's leadership, for the mutual benefit of both nations. He wished Sheikh Hasina good health and success in her noble endeavors, as well as continued peace and prosperity for Bangladesh and its people.