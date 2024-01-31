House of Commons Hosts Exhibition Showcasing Rohingya Culture

The House of Commons of the British Parliament recently played host to a captivating exhibition titled "Arar Rosom, Arar Elom" or "Our Culture, Our Wisdom". Organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Bangladesh and IOM United Kingdom, this week-long event was designed to draw attention to the rich cultural heritage of the Rohingya people.

The Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre

Hosting the event was Rushanara Ali MP, alongside the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Rohingya. The exhibition served as a platform for the Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre (RCMC) to showcase its work in preserving the cultural identity of the Rohingya amid the mental health challenges that come with displacement. The RCMC, an initiative of the IOM, came into existence as a response to the fear of cultural and heritage loss among the Rohingya refugees.

A Platform for Self-Expression

The RCMC is more than just a repository of cultural artifacts. It is a vibrant hub of cultural activities, where Rohingya refugees can engage in various cultural pursuits. Over 1,000 cultural objects have been created or recreated at the RCMC, which also hosts masterclasses, storytelling, and arts and crafts sessions. These activities provide a platform for self-expression and continuity of the Rohingya culture.

Handmade Items and Personal Stories

The exhibition at the House of Commons was not just about displaying artifacts. It was about telling stories. Personal narratives of the Rohingya refugees were interwoven with the display of handmade items. These stories and artifacts together painted a vivid picture of the Rohingya's cultural heritage, underscoring the importance of safeguarding it for future generations.