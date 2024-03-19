High Court Orders MP Abdus Salam Murshedy to Vacate Illegally Occupied Gulshan-2 House

In a landmark decision on March 19, 2024, the High Court directed Member of Parliament Abdus Salam Murshedy to relinquish control of a residence in Gulshan-2, Dhaka, which he had been 'unlawfully' occupying, marking a significant development in the fight against illegal property acquisition. The bench, comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ibadat Hossain, ordered the transfer of the property to the government, setting a precedent for similar cases in the future.

Legal Battle and Court's Verdict

The case came to light following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, alleging that Murshedy had illegally occupied House No 29 on Road No. 104 in Gulshan-2, a property declared abandoned in 1986. Despite the property being under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department, Murshedy, a noted legislator from Khulna-4 constituency and senior vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation, claimed ownership. The High Court's ruling not only mandates Murshedy to hand over possession to the Ministry of Home Affairs but also instructs the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works to submit a comprehensive report within 15 days of taking over the property.

Implications of the Ruling

This decision underscores the judiciary's commitment to upholding the rule of law and addresses issues related to illegal occupancy and property management in Bangladesh. The case sheds light on the challenges facing the legal and regulatory framework in dealing with properties declared abandoned and the mechanisms through which individuals have been able to exploit loopholes for personal gain. The court's directive to prevent both parties from publicizing case details without authorization further emphasizes the sensitivity and significance of such legal battles.

Looking Ahead

The High Court's order is a step towards rectifying injustices in property allocation and occupancy. As the government takes control of the disputed property, this case may serve as a deterrent to similar illegal activities in the future. The implications of this ruling extend beyond the immediate parties involved, offering hope for more robust enforcement of property laws and regulations in Bangladesh. As society reflects on this case, it becomes evident that the path to justice, though fraught with challenges, leads to accountability and the reinforcement of legal standards.