High Court Orders Grameen Kalyan to Pay Tk 119 Crore in Back Taxes

DHAKA, March 7, 2024 (BSS) - A significant verdict emerged from the High Court today as it dismissed seven income tax references filed by Grameen Kalyan, directing the nonprofit social business firm, founded by Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, to settle outstanding income taxes amounting to Tk 119 crore. This decision comes as a pivotal moment for the organization, highlighting the ongoing scrutiny of its financial practices by the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Advertisment

Legal Battle Unveiled

The courtroom drama unfolded as a division bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir heard the case. Advocates Sardar Jinnat Ali, Md Umbar Ali, and Delwar Hossain represented Grameen Kalyan, while the state's interests were defended by Attorney General AM Amin Uddin. The ruling mandates Grameen Kalyan to pay a hefty sum of Tk 119 crore as income tax for seven tax years, a move that Assistant Attorney General Tahmina Poly believes underscores the judicial system's commitment to upholding tax laws.

Background and Implications

Advertisment

The crux of the matter lies in the NBR's claim of Tk 555.94 crore as income tax from Grameen Kalyan for the fiscal years 2011-2012 to 2016-2017, of which Tk 436.65 crore had been previously settled. This verdict not only puts a financial strain on Grameen Kalyan but also casts a shadow over the reputation of its founder, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, who has faced criticism for alleged financial discrepancies and legal challenges. The decision, while financially burdensome for Grameen Kalyan, is seen by some as a step toward greater fiscal accountability and transparency within the nonprofit sector.

Looking Ahead

The fallout from this ruling is manifold. Grameen Kalyan now faces the daunting task of complying with the court's order, amidst considerations of whether to appeal to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. This case not only highlights the complexities of tax law and nonprofit status but also signals to similar organizations the importance of meticulous financial management. As the full details of the verdict are awaited, the broader implications for social business companies and their governance remain a topic of keen interest and debate.