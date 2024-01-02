en English
Bangladesh

Govt not a party in Yunus case: Hasan

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Govt not a party in Yunus case: Hasan

Recent events have seen the conviction of the founder of Grameen Bank, Dr Muhammad Yunus. Dr. Yunus was later granted bail, indicating his intentions to file an appeal. The case, stemming from allegations of unpaid dues by the workers of Grameen Telecom, has spun the limelight onto a renowned figure in the financial industry.

The Backdrop of the Legal Dispute

In a notable disclosure provided by a high-ranking official today, the government was clarified as not being involved in the case against Dr. Yunus. He pointed out that it is the employees of Grameen Telecom who have initiated the lawsuit against the embattled banker. The primary accusation is Dr. Yunus’ failure to meet the financial obligations owed to these workers.

Allegations have surfaced indicating an attempt by some quarters to stir confusion and cast doubt on the government’s role in this matter. Such misguided agendas aim to generate a narrative that questions the government’s impartiality and motives.

Breach of Contract Allegations

With an underscored commitment to shifting the economic parity of the least privileged, Grameen Telecomm is obligated to distribute five percent of its profits to its workforce, a commitment it has allegedly reneged on. This has led to the employees seeking legal redress leading to the current predicament.

Furthermore, there have been accusations of attempted bribery involving a substantial monetary offer to two labour leaders, to presumably sway the case in their favour. The alleged violation of norms, tax evasion, and misappropriation of employee welfare funds are other charges facing the institution and affiliated organizations.

Questionable Appointments and Violations

According to the Grameen Bank Ordinance 1983 and its amendment in 1990, the appointment of the Managing Director (MD) of Grameen Bank is the prerogative of the Board of Directors, subject to approval by the Bangladesh Bank. When the appointment of Dr. Yunus was proposed on 14 August 1990, the Bangladesh Bank expressed no objections, albeit with several conditions. Among them is a stipulation that MD’s cannot exceed a 60-year age limit as per government service rules.

However, in 1999, a resolution was adopted at the 52nd board of directors meeting, which saw Dr. Yunus’s service extended indefinitely. This move, done when Dr. Yunus was one year shy of the imposed age limit, was an apparent violation of the outlined conditions.

Public Servant Breach

As per the Bangladesh Penal Code, the MD of Grameen Bank is classified as a public servant. In this capacity, Dr. Yunus is said to have violated his terms of employment, alongside numerous unapproved absences from his official duties. There have also been allegations of misuse of funds, with accusations of the bank’s finances being redirected to institutions serving his family’s interests.

Criminal convictions are not unknown to Nobel laureates. It has been highlighted that several laureates have been found guilty of both criminal and civil offences, serving prison terms as punishment.

Independent Justice Prevails

Observing the verdict passed on Dr. Yunus, it is fair to note that court proceedings in Bangladesh are impartial and independent. As such, no room should be left for doubts or misinformation concerning the court’s ruling. The court’s independence reinforces faith in the justice system, ensuring every party, regardless of their status or influence, stands equal before the law.

Bangladesh
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

