Govt compensates 14 more people for acquiring land in Rajshahi

The Bangladesh government allocated Tk23.82 crore as compensation to 14 landowners in Rajshahi, marking a significant step in facilitating key development projects. The compensation is part of a broader initiative to acquire lands for six ongoing projects, including the establishment of Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) and other infrastructure developments. Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed, alongside other officials, disbursed the compensation at a notable ceremony.

Advertisment

Background and Beneficiaries

The land acquisition initiative underscores the government's commitment to urban and regional development in Rajshahi. Previously, 305 landowners were compensated with Tk74.44 crore, highlighting the extensive scale of this development endeavor. The projects, particularly the RMU campus, aim to significantly enhance medical education and healthcare services in the northwest and southern regions of Bangladesh. With 67.68 acres of land acquired from Borobangram, Shilinda, and Baroipara areas, the project lays the foundation for a sprawling medical university campus, promising advanced healthcare facilities and educational opportunities.

Implications for Regional Development

Advertisment

The RMU project is a beacon of progress, envisaged to house a 1,200-bed hospital, numerous educational and administrative buildings, and a nursing institute. This ambitious project is not just about infrastructural development; it's a crucial step towards enriching medical education and creating employment opportunities in the region. Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed emphasized the university's role in attracting a competent workforce, with approximately 780 graduate and post-graduate students expected to benefit from the educational offerings. Moreover, the project is poised to provide employment to around 5,000 individuals in the medical and nursing fields, significantly impacting the local economy and healthcare landscape.

Future Horizons

The government's land acquisition and compensation efforts in Rajshahi illuminate a path towards comprehensive regional development. Beyond the immediate benefits of infrastructural enhancement, the projects are instrumental in advancing healthcare and education, with the RMU campus at the heart of this transformative journey. As the foundation for this monumental project solidifies, the future holds promise for not only the direct beneficiaries but also for the broader community, with an estimated two crore people in the northwest region set to enjoy improved medical and healthcare facilities. This initiative exemplifies the government's foresight in leveraging development projects as catalysts for social and economic progress.