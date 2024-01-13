Globe-Trotting Couple Explores 102 Countries and Counting

Shahariath Sarmin and Rezaul Bahar, both in their mid-forties, are not just an ordinary married couple from Essex, Connecticut. Their unique lifestyle, punctuated by extensive travels to the corners of the globe, sets them apart. Sarmin, a business consultant, and Bahar, an engineer by profession, have traversed 102 countries across all seven continents since 2008. The pair, native to Dhaka, Bangladesh, have been on a globe-trotting spree, spending about $500,000 on their travel odyssey over the past 16 years.

A Life Less Ordinary

The couple made a conscious decision not to have children shortly after their marriage in 2005. This choice has freed them to pursue their shared passion for travel. They utilize most of their annual leave to jet off to new destinations, planning six to eight trips a year. Their journey is not just about ticking off countries on a map, but a lifestyle they chose and adamantly advocate.

The Allure of Remote Destinations

From the icy wilderness of Antarctica and Alaska to the cultural richness of Egypt and Jordan, from the raw beauty of Mongolia and Patagonia to the vibrant landscapes of Kenya, Morocco, and Chile, Sarmin and Bahar’s travelogue is as diverse as it is impressive. Their heart lies in remote, natural locations over bustling urban centers, with the shining exception of Dubai, a city that Sarmin finds ‘shiny’ in more ways than one. Their future plans include a visit to Bulgaria, while they also keep their calendar open for spontaneous trips.

Spreading the Joy of Travel

The couple’s journey is a testament to their belief that those who don’t travel are missing out on a world of opportunities. They share their experiences and adventures on their YouTube channel, ‘CoupleTravelingTheWorld’, encouraging others to step out of their comfort zone and explore the world. Their story serves as an inspiration for many who dream of taking the road less traveled.