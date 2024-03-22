Forest need to be seen as resource, mustn't be destroyed by building infrastructures: Environment minister

On March 21, 2024, Bangladesh marked a significant stride towards environmental conservation as Forest and Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, at a commemoration of International Forest Day, unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering forest preservation and introducing technological advancements in forest management. The event, themed "Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World," spotlighted the need for sustainable interaction with our natural habitats and the integration of digital tools to foster this relationship.

Advertisment

Embracing Technology for Conservation

In a move to modernize and enhance forest conservation efforts, Minister Chowdhury announced the digitization of afforestation and monitoring activities. A key highlight is the deployment of a smart patrolling system in the Sundarbans, Bangladesh's iconic mangrove forest, which has significantly improved monitoring and crime prevention. Additionally, the development of mobile apps for tourists visiting the Sundarbans and other protected areas is underway, facilitating easier access to tickets and services online, thereby promoting eco-tourism without compromising forest integrity.

Strengthening Legal Frameworks and Recognition of Merit

Advertisment

The government is not only focusing on technological innovations but also on strengthening the legal and regulatory framework to support forest conservation. The existing laws, rules, and regulations are being updated to align with current conservation targets. Minister Chowdhury emphasized the value of honesty and merit in the administration of forest conservation efforts, announcing that postings and recognition within the Forest Department would be merit-based, ensuring that dedicated and effective personnel are acknowledged and rewarded.

Community Engagement and International Collaboration

The International Forest Day event also served as a platform for community engagement, with the distribution of cheques to beneficiaries of social forestry programs and prizes for a 'Tree Identification' competition. This highlights the government's commitment to involving communities in conservation efforts. Furthermore, the minister's recent discussions with international representatives, including the South Korean Ambassador, about a Memorandum of Understanding on carbon markets under the Paris Agreement, underscore Bangladesh's dedication to global environmental initiatives and sustainable development.

As Bangladesh advances with these innovative and legislative measures to protect its forests, the implications for biodiversity, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development are profound. The country's efforts to integrate technology, strengthen legal frameworks, and foster international cooperation offer a blueprint for conservation that balances ecological integrity with human advancement. This approach ensures that the nation's forests remain a vibrant and vital resource for future generations, echoing Minister Chowdhury's vision of a beautiful Bangladesh enriched by its natural heritage.