Fire Safety Oversight: Accountability Crisis in Bailey Road Blaze Involving Rajuk and Fire Service

Following a devastating fire at Bailey Road's Green Cozy Cottage building, discussions about fire safety and regulatory accountability have come to the forefront. Brigadier General (retd) Abu Nayeem Md Shahidullah, former director general of Fire Service and Civil Defense, sheds light on the intertwined responsibilities of Rajuk and the fire service, emphasizing the urgent need for reform in building inspections and fire safety enforcement.

Accountability and Regulatory Gaps

Shahidullah criticizes the lack of diligent inspections and enforcement by Rajuk, pointing out the apparent disregard for existing regulations that allowed a restaurant to operate without the necessary permissions. The repeated notices served by the Fire Service and Civil Defense to the building owner underscore a systemic issue of non-compliance and lack of accountability. Shahidullah argues for a more robust political will to empower inspectors and ensure regulations are not merely on paper but actively enforced.

Call for a Building Regulatory Authority

The absence of a dedicated building regulatory authority is highlighted as a critical gap in ensuring fire safety and building compliance. Shahidullah advocates for the establishment of such an authority to enforce accountability among architects, engineers, and building owners. This body would not only oversee construction practices but also monitor buildings post-construction, ensuring adherence to safety standards and regulations.

Preparedness and Coordination

Emphasizing the importance of preparedness, Shahidullah suggests that building owners and associations act as first responders, equipped to handle emergencies during the crucial minutes before professional help arrives. He also calls for improved coordination among different departments to prevent tragic incidents. The lack of political will and fear of legal repercussions are identified as major obstacles to enforcing fire safety laws effectively.

The Bailey Road fire incident serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of regulatory oversight and the urgent need for systemic reform. By addressing the gaps in enforcement, accountability, and preparedness, future tragedies can be averted, ensuring the safety of citizens and properties alike. The incident underscores the collective responsibility of governmental bodies, building owners, and the public in fostering a safer urban environment.