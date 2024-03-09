FBCCI urges VAT-tax collectors to stop harassment during Ramadan

At a recent seminar titled 'Supportive Ecosystem for Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals' held by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), significant concerns were raised over the increasing harassment by VAT-tax collectors, especially with Ramadan approaching. Monowara Hakim Ali, the seminar's speaker and former first vice president of FBCCI, emphasized the undue pressure faced by women entrepreneurs from VAT-related disturbances. The event, graced by state dignitaries including State Minister for Women and Children Affairs, Simin Hossain (Rimi), and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, served as a platform to discuss these pressing issues.

Highlighting Gender Disparities

Gender Specialist Shahmina Mannan presented a keynote paper at the seminar, shedding light on Bangladesh's standing in the Global Gender Gap Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum (WEF). While Bangladesh has made commendable strides in women's political participation, ranking seventh among 146 countries, there's a noticeable lag in education, health, and economic participation. The seminar called for targeted efforts to bridge these gaps, underlining the importance of enhancing women's roles in all societal facets.

Empowerment Beyond Politics

Nazma Mobarek, secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, reiterated the need for a holistic approach to women's empowerment, beyond just political representation. Acknowledging Bangladesh's achievements and challenges as highlighted in the Global Gender Gap Report, she advocated for comprehensive development strategies that cater specifically to women entrepreneurs at the grassroots level.

Call for Support and Development

The seminar concluded with a collective call for sustained support and development initiatives aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs and professionals across Bangladesh. The discussions underscored the critical role of creating a conducive business environment free from tax-related harassments, particularly during significant periods like Ramadan and Eid. This approach, stakeholders argued, is essential for fostering gender equality and economic growth in the country.

In reflecting on the day's discussions, it's clear that while Bangladesh has made notable progress in certain areas of gender equality, there remains a substantial journey ahead. The call to action issued by FBCCI and seminar participants is a reminder of the collective responsibility to ensure an inclusive, supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs, one that recognizes and mitigates the unique challenges they face.