FAO Launches Advanced Training for National Forest Inventory in Bangladesh

As the sun rose on February 1, 2024, a group of field specialists from Bangladesh's National Forest Inventory gathered in the serene confines of the Sheikh Kamal Wildlife Centre in Gazipur. The occasion? The commencement of a seven-day training program organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The objective was clear: to introduce these professionals to advanced tools and technologies to enhance the accuracy and consistency of the National Information System. This initiative catapulted Bangladesh into the limelight, making it the first Southeast Asian country to deploy these sophisticated technologies for national forest inventory purposes.

Mastering the Art of Forest Inventory

The training program is a meticulous blend of technical and scientific procedures relating to forest inventory. It offers hands-on learning experiences, guided by experts in the field. The aim is to equip the field crew with an arsenal of advanced techniques and technologies, enabling them to navigate the challenging terrain of forest inventory with precision and consistency.

A Gathering of Environmental Stewards

The opening day of the training program witnessed the gathering of key participants. Among them were Gobinda Roy, Project Director of the SUFAL Project; Dr. Dicky Simorangkir, Environment and Climate Change Specialist for FAO Bangladesh; and Md Moyeenuddin Khan, Deputy Chief Conservator of the Forest (Social Forestry Wing). Their presence underscored the importance of this training in fostering sustainable management of Bangladesh's forest resources.

Securing the Future of Bangladesh's Forests

The training program forms a crucial part of the Sustainable Forests and Livelihood (SUFAL) Project, a venture funded by the World Bank. The National Forest Inventory, conducted by the Forest Department with FAO's technical assistance, will involve surveying 1858 sample plots and approximately 6400 households. This mammoth task aims to assess forest resources and community-forest relations, providing a wealth of data for future conservation efforts. In the long run, this initiative is expected to fortify Bangladesh's forest information systems and bolster the capacity of its Forest Department. As the training progresses, Bangladesh inches closer to a future where its forests thrive under the watchful eyes of well-equipped stewards.