Ex-BTCL official sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in ACC case

In a significant crackdown on corruption within the telecommunications sector, a retired sub-divisional engineer of Bangladesh Telecommunications Company (BTCL) has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term. Monsur Ali Zoardar, hailing from Kushtia's Bara Alichara, faced justice at Barishal Divisional Special Judge Court under Judge Mehdi Al Masud on March 20, 2024, for his illicit wealth accumulation through corrupt practices.

Details of the Corruption Case

The case unfolded when allegations surfaced against Zoardar for amassing wealth far beyond his legal income. Investigations led by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh revealed that Zoardar, alongside others, was involved in fraudulent activities causing significant financial losses to BTCL. The court found Zoardar guilty of fraud and corruption, sentencing him to seven years for the former and an additional five for the latter. The verdict also included a monetary fine, with a failure to pay resulting in further imprisonment.

Investigations and Verdict

Anti-corruption efforts intensified when Assistant Inspector Humayan Kabir of the Barishal district anti-corruption bureau initiated a case against Zoardar and two others in 2004. Following thorough investigations and the testimonies of 12 witnesses, the court delivered its verdict. While one accused was acquitted and another passed away before judgment, Zoardar now faces 12 years in prison if apprehended, as he is currently absconding. The ACC has issued an arrest warrant to ensure justice is served.

Implications and Future Actions

This case underscores the ongoing battle against corruption in Bangladesh, highlighting the government's commitment to rooting out corruption across all sectors. The sentence handed to Zoardar not only serves as a deterrent to others but also signals the judiciary's resolve in upholding justice. As the ACC continues its efforts to combat corruption, this case marks a significant milestone in establishing accountability and integrity within public services.