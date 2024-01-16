Eminent Journalist Dr Rezwan Hossain Siddiqui Passes Away: A Rich Legacy Remembered

The journalistic world mourns the loss of Dr Rezwan Hossain Siddiqui. The esteemed editor of the now-defunct newspaper Dainik Dinkal passed away on April 6, 2023, at around 10:15 pm. He was receiving treatment for kidney complications in a hospital in Shyamoli, Dhaka, when he breathed his last. His demise was confirmed by his loving daughter, Aditi Siddique.

Life and Legacy of Dr Siddiqui

Dr Siddiqui leaves behind a rich legacy, both in journalism and academia. His journey in journalism began modestly in 1972 as a proofreader for Dainik Bangla. His talent and dedication quickly propelled him through the ranks, and he later served as the acting editor for Dainik Dinkal. His contributions to the field didn't stop there. Dr Siddiqui held the position of Director General of the Press Institute of Bangladesh for four years, impacting the media landscape with his visionary leadership.

Beyond his illustrious career in journalism, Dr Siddiqui was a fervent learner. He earned a postgraduate diploma from the Institute of Social Studies in Holland and attained a PhD from Dhaka University in 1995. His thirst for knowledge was not confined to his own education. Indeed, he was a prolific author, adding over fifty books across fiction and nonfiction genres to the literary world. His immense contributions to journalism and literature have left an indelible mark.

The Final Farewell

Dr Siddiqui is survived by his wife, a son, and his daughter Aditi. His funeral prayer, namaz-e-janaza, is scheduled to be held at the Jatiya Press Club. He will then be laid to rest at the Rayer Bazar graveyard. His passing leaves a void in the world of journalism that will be hard to fill. Remembered for his contribution, dedication, and pursuit of truth, Dr Siddiqui's legacy will continue to inspire future generations of journalists.