Dramatic Call to Action: 'Takar Rong Kalo' Highlights Dangers of Product Adulteration

On a significant Wednesday evening at the Guide House Auditorium on Bayley Road, Dhaka, a compelling narrative unfolded on stage, drawing attention to a pressing social issue. The BSCIC Workers' and Employees' Union presented 'Takar Rong Kalo,' a play penned by Sunil Chakraborty and directed by Abdul Haque, which delves into the unethical practices of product adulteration through its characters Poshupoti Somaddar and Digambar. While Poshupoti represents the darker side of commerce, involved in the production and sale of counterfeit goods, Digambar stands as the voice of reason and change, advocating for integrity in business practices.

Reflecting Society's Ugly Truths

'Takar Rong Kalo' is not just a play; it's a mirror reflecting the grim realities of society's corners where greed overshadows morality. Abdul Haque, the play's director, emphasized its relevance, noting how it sheds light on the detrimental effects of adulteration on public health and ethics. The narrative progresses as Digambar, the researcher, confronts Poshupoti, urging him and others alike to renounce their dishonest ways and contribute positively to society. The play skillfully combines drama with a critical social message, urging the audience to reflect on their own roles within these dynamics.

A Rich Tapestry of Talent

The stage came alive with the performances of Sheikh Ali Ashraf, Abdul Gaffar Mollah, Tariqul Alam, Forkan Miya, and many others, who brought depth to the characters they portrayed. Behind the scenes, Md Sabuj, Shah Alam, and Mahfuz contributed significantly to the play's success through their expertise in stage lighting, set and costume design, and background music, respectively. This collaborative effort not only highlighted the actors' talents but also underscored the importance of technical artistry in bringing the story's message to the forefront.

Notable Attendees and Support

The event was graced by the presence of influential figures such as BSCIC directors Kamal Uddin Biswas, Shyamoli Nabi, and Bangladesh Government Employees' Welfare Federation president Aktar Hossen. Amir Hussain, president of the BSCIC Workers' and Employees' Union, and Abdul Haque, its general secretary, were also in attendance, showcasing their support for the cause. Their presence underscored the play's significance and its call for action against the widespread issue of product adulteration.

As the curtains fell on 'Takar Rong Kalo,' the audience was left to ponder the profound implications of the play's message. It served as a reminder that the battle against adulteration is not just the responsibility of individuals like Digambar but a collective societal effort. Through its powerful narrative and memorable performances, 'Takar Rong Kalo' not only entertained but also educated, making it a pivotal moment in the cultural and social landscape of Dhaka.